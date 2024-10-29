Luxury Wagyu Event Leaves Guests Educated and Full

Forum Meat Company and Chef Jimmy Niwa recently co-hosted an event at Niwa Japanese BBQ in Dallas to showcase imported Japanese A5 Wagyu beef.

More than 60 chefs and industry representatives experienced a Wagyu cutting demonstration by Chef Niwa, following which guests received a “Wagyu 101” course on the history and unique aspects of Japanese Wagyu. Afterward, guests participated in sake tastings, as well as “chef-themed” games and a prize raffle before enjoying a curated menu.

The menu featured Wagyu Deviled Eggs, a Niwa signature dish, brisket smoked by Crossbuck BBQ Chef Tim McLaughlin, Steak and Potatoes by Chad Bowden, and a Yakiniku plate, among others. Many of the dishes highlighted Japanese Wagyu beef and were paired with a unique sake.

Forum Meat Company is co-owned by Park Cities and Preston Hollow residents and brothers-in-law, Todd Winn and Walter Wilkerson. The company sells a variety of high-end meat products, including Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef.

