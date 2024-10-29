Save the Dates
October
30 – Help Our Heroes luncheon featuring Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Florent Groberg (US Army, Retired), Frontiers of Flight Museum, armyscholarshipfoundation.org.
November
2 – Canines, Cats & Cabernet, Sheraton Dallas Hotel, operationkindness.org.
2 – “Golden Age of Flight”-themed Red Tie Gala, Frontiers of Flight Museum, cancersupporttexas.org.
3 – Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival: The Main Event, Old City Park, chefsforfarmers.com.
6 – The Jean and Bill Booziotis Distinguished Lecture Presents: “Why Women’s Brain Health Deserves a Closer Look in Alzheimer’s Research” featuring Rachel Buckley, PhD, of Harvard Medical School, Communities Foundation of Texas, cvl.utdallas.edu.
14 – Business Council for the Arts Obelisk Awards, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, ntbca.org.
21 – Dallas Historical Society Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence luncheon, Fairmont Dallas International Ballroom, dallashistory.org.
April 2025
11 – The Junior League of Dallas’ Milestones Luncheon featuring cookbook author and entrepreneur Alex Snodgrass, Omni Dallas Hotel, jldallas.org.