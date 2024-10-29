Tuesday, October 29, 2024

People Newspapers

Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Save the Dates

William Taylor 0 Comments , ,

October

30 – Help Our Heroes luncheon featuring Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Florent Groberg (US Army, Retired), Frontiers of Flight Museum, armyscholarshipfoundation.org.

November

2 – Canines, Cats & Cabernet, Sheraton Dallas Hotel, operationkindness.org.

2 – “Golden Age of Flight”-themed Red Tie Gala, Frontiers of Flight Museum, cancersupporttexas.org.

3 – Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival: The Main Event, Old City Park, chefsforfarmers.com.

6 – The Jean and Bill Booziotis Distinguished Lecture Presents: “Why Women’s Brain Health Deserves a Closer Look in Alzheimer’s Research” featuring Rachel Buckley, PhD, of Harvard Medical School, Communities Foundation of Texas, cvl.utdallas.edu.

14 – Business Council for the Arts Obelisk Awards, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, ntbca.org.

21 – Dallas Historical Society Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence luncheon, Fairmont Dallas International Ballroom, dallashistory.org.

April 2025

11 – The Junior League of Dallas’ Milestones Luncheon featuring cookbook author and entrepreneur Alex Snodgrass, Omni Dallas Hotel, jldallas.org. 

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

