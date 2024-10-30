HP Angler Named to All-State Fishing Team

Highland Park High School senior Dylan Sorrells is one of only two anglers from Texas who has been named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.

The All-State Team includes 45 student anglers from around the country selected based on their bass tournament success, academic achievements, leadership in conservation, and community service.

The team of Sorrells and his partner Cullum Brown has won first place at two of the Highland Park Bass Team’s three competitions this year. Brown and Sorrells finished in second place at the remaining competition. More than 130 teams competed in each tournament, where the HP Bass Team captured all three school titles.

A panel of judges will select 12 members of the All-State Team for the 2024 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. The members of the All-American Team will be honored in March at the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, the most prestigious stage in Bass Fishing.