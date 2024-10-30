HP Bass Team Catches Another Win

The Highland Park Bass Team dominated the competition on Oct. 26 at Lake Lewisville, reeling in its third school title at its third event of the year.

Highland Park placed first out of 27 schools from around the area. Five HP teams placed in the top 30 and three in the top six in a field of 138 teams.

Highland Park’s top teams, ranked based on their five heaviest legal fish, were:

First Place: Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown — 19.59 lbs

Fourth Place: Myles Vinyard and Cole Drysdale — 13.72 lbs

Sixth Place: Ryan Segulyev and Alex Leszinski — 12.89 lbs (Ryan fished solo this week)

18 th Place: James Park and Alexander Diltz — 9.25 lbs

30th Place: Miles Gill and Rhodes Hamilton — 7.14 lbs

The HP Bass Team is in the lead for the School of the Year title from the Texas High School Bass Association. Four HP teams are currently ranked in the top 10 in the competition for Angler of the Year.

Fans can support HP’s high flying Bass Team from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 at its annual fundraiser at the Flying Fish in Preston Center. Dine-in and take-out meal options will include fish, chicken, and burgers. Raffle tickets and underwriting opportunities are also available.

Money raised will help HP’s anglers continue to compete in local fishing tournaments. Click HERE to purchase tickets.