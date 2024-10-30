KidneyTexas, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years at Luncheon and Fashion Show

KidneyTexas, Inc. marked its silver anniversary on Sept. 24 at this year’s The Runway Report Luncheon and Fashion Show, which had the theme Celebrating 25 Years of Giving With Style.

The event raised funds and awareness for the fight against kidney disease. Since 1999, KidneyTexas, Inc. has raised over $4.7 million for local efforts to improve and manage the disease.

Luncheon guests experienced a live and silent auction, raffle, fashion show, award presentations, and a three-course meal.

The fashion report, produced by Jan Strimple, presented the latest fall styles for a variety of occasions, from casual to formal. The show also included styles from fashion show sponsors Betty Reiter, TOOTSIES, St. John, and NARDOS, styled with jewelry from Bachendorf’s.

The event recognized several honorees, including Donna Arp Weitzman, recipient of the Sue Goodnight Award, and Barbara Bigham, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Emilynn Wilson and her late husband, Claude Wilson, were also recognized as recipients of the special 25th Anniversary Award.

Everson Walls presented his namesake Legacy Award to Dr. Raymond Quigley, who works with Camp Reynal every summer. Camp Reynal enables children with kidney disease to have fun while receiving the dialysis and medical care they need.

Co-founder of Murray Media, Scott Murray, announced this year’s beneficiaries of KidneyTexas, Inc., which include the Baylor Scott & White Health Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, National Kidney Foundation/Camp Reynal, Southwest Transplant Alliance, and the Texas Health Resources Foundation.

Presenting sponsors for the luncheon were the Sam and Helga Feldman Foundation/David and Natalie Taylor.