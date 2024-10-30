Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 21-27

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO CONSENT FOR EXPOSING PHOTO CONTENT

Photos and videos of a disrobed individual who was seeking medical treatment at Medical City Hospital were publicly posted without consent on Oct. 24.

21 Monday

An individual was assaulted multiple times with a closed fist by a transgressor who entered a property in the 7800 block of Clodus Fields Drive.

22 Tuesday

The windows of a motor vehicle were broken during an attempt to steal a car from a parking lot located in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

An individual entered a residence without permission in the 4900 block of Briarwood Place.

23 Wednesday

An attempt to steal a motor vehicle resulted in damage to the car’s door lock and steering column in the 8600 block of Baltimore Drive.

Breaking and entering of a private property located in the 6500 block of Bandera Avenue resulted in the residence being burglarized.

Pepper spray was dispersed in the face of an individual at a retail store located in Inwood Village.

Missing property was found in a parking lot located in the 7800 block of Park Lane.

An automobile collision occurred in a commercial parking lot located at NorthPark Center.

A vehicle was taken without the owner’s permission from a residence located in the 8800 block of Briarwood Lane.

Property was unlawfully removed from an outdoor commercial space in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

24 Thursday

The tires of a vehicle were removed and stolen in a commercial parking lot located in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.

25 Friday

A driver collided his vehicle with the exterior of a home and then fled the scene from a property located in the 10900 block of Midway Road.

26 Saturday

A residence in the 4600 block of Meadowood Road was burglarized, the suspect stealing a bag of jewelry and two designer handbags.

A reckless driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with an open container in the car in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

A vehicle was abandoned for over 24 hours in the 6800 block of Deloache Avenue.

27 Sunday

An individual operating a motor vehicle under the influence of marijuana was charged at the site of an accident involving city equipment in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A passenger was found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of marijuana at an accident scene in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

A driver struck a vehicle causing injury and fled the location in the 13000 block of Midway Road.