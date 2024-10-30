University Park to Study Neighborhood Roundabouts

University Park’s city council considered ways to improve traffic and parking during an Oct. 15 meeting, including by possibly replacing stop signs with mini roundabouts at some neighborhood locations.

The council voted to enter into a $53,000 contract with planning and design consulting firm Kimley-Horn to study the possibility of creating mini roundabouts at up to three intersections.

Mini roundabouts on residential streets are designed to keep speeds to a minimum, according to information presented to the council. The roundabouts’ goal would be to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow, director of engineering Katie Barron said.

Also during the meeting, the city council:

Approved a guaranteed maximum price of $297,689 for phase one improvements at Centennial Park. Phase one improvements include monument signage, a seating area, and donor recognition plaques.

Temporarily designated a section of Hursey Street as resident-only parking for the duration of utility and pavement replacement in the 3400 block of Rankin Street, which is expected to take two to three months.

Designated the south side of the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue, which is adjacent to Curtis Park, as resident-only parking.

Heard a petition asking the city to revoke an ordinance permitting two-way traffic on Rosedale Avenue between Snider Plaza and Dickens Avenue during the plaza’s improvements project. Prior to the ordinance’s passage on Oct. 1, that section of Rosedale Avenue was a one-way street. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.