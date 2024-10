Cate Margolin

Highland Park High School’s award-winning Highland Belles Drill Team has announced the 2024-2025 honor squads, which recognize Belles for their excellence in dance and high kick.

The drill team, directed by Shannon Phillips, has also named senior Cate Margolin as 2024-2025 Miss High Kick.

The members of the 2024-2025 Kick Company Honor Squad. (LEFT TO RIGHT) Front Row: Olivia Wilpitz, Bella McNulty, Annie Oliver, Finley Carnahan, Camille Summers, Emma Rogers; Middle Row: Dylan Roy, Brigitte Brown, Alexandra Wright, Cate Margolin, Katherine Ditchman, Mary Mathison, Elizabeth Slates; Back Row: McKennaKate Houghton, Josie Borders, Aubrey Allison, Ashley Mowan, Caroline McMillian, Lily Berger, Ellis Rhodes, Sadie Baker