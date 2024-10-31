HP Senior About More Than Just Her Smashing Spikes 

Georgia-bound Richter an all-around leader on the court for the Lady Scots

With its advantage dwindling to 14-11 in the fifth and deciding set of a recent volleyball match, Highland Park called a timeout. Lady Scots head coach Michael Dearman was drawing up a play in the huddle when senior Alex Richter spoke up.

“It was match point, and she wanted the ball. I love that confidence,” Dearman said. “And she got the kill.”

Richter has more than 1,500 kills and counting in her four-year varsity career at HP. But she’s become known for her versatility and durability as much as her big arm swings.

She admits being somewhat of a late bloomer in the sport despite her imposing height and athletic ability as an outside hitter.

Still, during her freshman year, that spot was filled with upperclassmen, essentially leaving Richter with a choice: Move to the middle for a year on varsity, or play on the JV squad.

She chose the temporary position switch, of course, and even played primarily as a right side/opposite hitter as a sophomore because of another roster logjam.

“She did a great job. It was exactly what we needed,” Dearman said. “Whenever we needed someone to step up, she always stayed steady during the toughest times.”

After exercising some patience, Richter had a breakout season as a junior for the Lady Scots in her customary role, as the leading hitter and a six-rotation player also responsible for digging, blocking, setting, and serving.

“I like that you get to do everything,” Richter said. “You get the most sets, but you also get to experience every type of role.”

Richter was set 82 times during a five-set win over Plano East. And during a road match against Richardson Pearce, she was almost unstoppable despite being razzed by a partisan crowd.

“My role as our go-to player forced me to step up and be a leader,” she said. “Even if I wasn’t a captain, it was an unspoken leadership role that I had.”

Richter’s motivation has only grown during her senior year, as she hopes to lead HP on a deep playoff run before beginning her college career next fall at the University of Georgia, where she will reunite with former HP teammate Ceci Gooch.

“Everyone’s goal is to win state,” Richter said. “We have a really high chance. That would be a great way to end my high school season.”