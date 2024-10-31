Scots Return Home, Take Aim at Spartans

Highland Park might be tempted to look forward to a potential showdown for the District 7-5A Div. I title next week in Midlothian.

But first, the Scots need to keep pace with the Panthers by taking care of business on Friday against Burleson Centennial in their regular-season home finale at Highlander Stadium.

HP remained unbeaten in league play with a dominating 45-8 road win over Cleburne last week. The Scots (7-1, 4-0) were able to assume control early and use the mismatch to give their reserves a chance to share the spotlight.

That will be more challenging against the Spartans (4-4, 2-2), who are in contention for a playoff spot with two games remaining despite a narrow 41-39 loss to Red Oak a week ago.

Scots quarterback Buck Randall is closing in on 2,000 passing yards for the season, to go with 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The sophomore has also rushed for a team-high six scores.

As usual in the HP offense, Randall has spread the ball among several targets, led by Cannon Bozman, Brandon Lilly, and Benton Owens, each with at least 20 catches and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the HP defense has been in top form against 7-5A opponents, allowing less than eight points per game. Fast starts have been key, as the Scots have outscored their four district foes by a combined margin of 112-10 before halftime.

Centennial is aiming for its 11th consecutive postseason appearance. Strangely enough, the Spartans are 4-0 in road games this season.

They have been proficient in a primarily run-based attack behind sophomore quarterback Jacob Torres and multipurpose athlete Keilan Gregory.

However, Centennial has suffered some heartbreaking defeats in part because of its vulnerability late in games. The Spartans surrendered double-digit leads in both of their district losses to Midlothian and Red Oak, and had to withstand a late rally by Tyler claim that win.

The Scots already have clinched a playoff spot. But if they emerge victorious in the first-ever battle against Centennial, they will secure at least a share of the 7-5A championship.