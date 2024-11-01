Cats, Bats, and Skeletons Go Bump in the Night on Alta Vista Lane

In every nook and cranny, creepy spiders and witches’ broomsticks peeked through the bushes — the hanging branches of massive oak trees setting the scene for shadowy spookiness. With pumpkins lit and witch’s brew boiled, the Hockaday Square neighborhood was ready for trick-or-treaters.

For years, Alta Vista Lane has been one of the busiest streets in the neighborhood for Halloween enthusiasts.

“Halloween brings the neighborhood together,” said Preston Hollow resident, Kathleen Binder, who’s lived near the popular street for trick-or-treaters for decades.

This year, families again stepped up their Halloween decorating game; front porches were adorned with fog machines, a towering, animated creeper appeared from behind a column, and a skeleton dog chased a skeleton guy up a tree of the front lawn — with the rest of the skeleton family busy scaling the retaining walls and downspouts of the hallowed Halloween home.

Festive tunes, also part of the spooky experience, played spirited covers of “The Monster Mash,” and the Ghostbusters theme song declared, “I ain’t afraid of no ghost!”

“Where’s the fun in sitting out a celebration of the imagination?” Binder asked rhetorically, as the spooky cat eyes from inside the window seemed to blink in agreement.