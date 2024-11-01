PCBC Withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Park Cities Baptist Church members have voted to withdraw its affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), according to a statement on the church’s webpage.

The course of action was recommended by a church-appointed lay leader committee, which studied the matter for more than nine months. The decision was approved by a strong majority of the church’s membership, according to the statement.

“Although there were multiple matters raised, the concern for the autonomy of the local church and the desire to determine the timing and grace of any separation from the SBC were of paramount importance,” the church said on its webpage.

The church affirmed in its statement that its doctrine, beliefs, denominational commitment to Texas Baptists, and engagement with the state convention’s missions and ministries have not changed

The church’s director of communications said in an email message that the website contained the church’s complete and only official statement.