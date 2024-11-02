Lions Roar Back, Topple ESD in Thriller

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

St. Mark’s ended a decade-long losing streak to rival Episcopal School of Dallas in dramatic fashion on Friday.

The Lions stuffed a potential go-ahead two-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds remaining to preserve a thrilling 28-27 victory at Hunt Family Stadium.

The season finale didn’t have any implications on SPC championship participation, but it clinched a winning season for St. Mark’s, who needed a valiant comeback to do it.

The Lions (6-4) erased a 21-0 first-half deficit and tied the score at 21-21 when quarterback Lawrence Gardner took a bootleg 11 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter.

Gardner accounted for all four St. Mark’s scores, throwing for two, rushing for another, and even receiving one on a trick play.

“He’s a special player,” said St. Mark’s head coach Harry Flaherty. “ESD has had our number the last few years, and to be able to get to six wins on the last game of the season feels good.”

The Eagles (2-8), who completed their first losing season since 2017, scored on all three of their offensive possessions in the first half.

The Lions got on the board in the closing seconds before halftime when Mateu Parker took a pitch around the right side, then tossed the ball back to Gardner for a touchdown to make the score 21-7.

“We were able to get so momentum that we desperately needed on that play,” said Flaherty. “Fortunately, it carried into the second half.”

St. Mark’s drove the length of the field to start the third quarter, and Gardner’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Parker cut the lead to 21-14. ESD was held to a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and a short punt gave St. Mark’s favorable field position at midfield.

Gardner’s quarterback keeper tied the score at 21-21 with 7:12 left in the third quarter. St. Mark’s took its first lead with 2:41 left in the game on 40-yard touchdown pass from Gardner to Parker.

The Eagles converted a fourth-and-long play when Jake Gierkey connected with tight end Hutch Chipman, a Yale commit, for a 20-yard completion with 46 seconds left in the game. Gierkey then found Dario Benaglia on a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 28-27.

ESD elected to go for the two-point conversion, but Gierkey was tackled just short of the goal line.

The Lions recovered the ensuing onside kick and were able to kneel out on the next play to secure the win — their second this season in SPC divisional play.

“I’m very proud of this team, especially the seniors playing their last game,” Flaherty said. “The word that comes to mind is resiliency.”