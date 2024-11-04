Garage Barber Makes House Calls

Off the field, Scots cornerback, contrabass bugle player also cuts hair

Highland Park High School senior Ashton Pham-Davis is a cornerback on the varsity football team, an Eagle Scout, and vice president representing the brass section of the Highlander Band.

And in his spare time, he’s made about $12,000 cutting hair in his family’s garage.

Pham-Davis began giving haircuts during the Covid-19 pandemic after his father bought him a set of clippers from Target. At first, the haircuts were simple. But Pham-Davis started looking up different styles and learned about techniques from watching videos online.

Fellow HP band member Reuben Obel became Pham-Davis’ first client when he asked his friend for a buzz cut. After that first cut, Obel came back for more, and Pham-Davis realized that he was pretty good at cutting hair.

He thought about making haircutting a business when he went to college. But as word of his skill spread, more friends began asking Pham-Davis for haircuts, and he realized that he could open his business right away.

In his sophomore year, Pham-Davis began charging for his services. Initially, he asked for $15 a haircut, but he raised his price to $20 when customers told him that he was “better than Supercuts.” For more complicated haircuts, including the popular low-taper fade, Pham-Davis charges about $25. He does house calls, but charges $5 extra for the drive.

During the school year, Pham-Davis typically does eight to 12 haircuts a week. Before dances, he gets extra busy and can do as many as 16. He’s cut his little sister’s hair and colored his mom’s hair, but so far has not ventured into women’s cuts.

“This is a bit different than the usual salon,” Pham-Davis said, explaining that his garage isn’t temperature controlled. “It’s a lot warmer.”

Obel, who appreciates Pham-Davis’ flexibility and liberal cancellation policy, remains a loyal customer. Since Obel was Pham-Davis’ first client, his friend doesn’t make him pay for cuts.

One Sunday this fall, Obel was in Pham-Davis’ garage getting a mid-taper fade, which he described as a sharp and clean style favored by soccer players. He explained that communication with Pham-Davis is easier than with a typical barber.

“I can talk to them, but we don’t really have the same chemistry,” Obel said. “When it comes to a haircut, I feel like that’s super important. I’m putting so much faith in him, and I feel like I just trust him so much.”

Pham-Davis focused intently on Obel’s cut. He knows from experience the importance of getting it right. Just before school photos one year, Pham-Davis told a barber he wanted a middle part with layers and a low taper, but he ended up with a side part.

“That one bad experience with a barber made me realize how important a haircut is to other people,” he said. “It could affect your confidence by a lot. No one wants a bad haircut.”

Pham-Davis’ mom, Julie, said she’s proud of her son’s initiative. The business has taught him time management and responsibility, and helped develop his listening skills.

She makes her son blow out the garage after cuts but has found a use for leftover clumps of hair. She puts them around her garden to stop rodents from eating her plants. “I think it might work,” she said, “because I haven’t seen them lately.”