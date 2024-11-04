Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 28-Nov. 3

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STINKY THIEF

A thief may not smell sweet in his jail cell after being arrested both on warrants and for apparently attempting to steal air fresheners, body wash and Tide PODS from CVS on Mockingbird Lane at about 11:27 p.m. on Oct. 29.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

A hacker stole golf clubs from a 2019 Porsche Macan on Normandy Avenue at about 2:58 p.m.

A purse pirate broke into a home on Glenwick Lane at about 4:08 p.m. and stole a Chanel purse and a Louis Vuitton purse.

29 Tuesday

Reported at 4:47 p.m.: A cell phone was stolen from Highland Park High School.

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash at about 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and University Boulevard.

30 Wednesday

Arrested at about 11:51 a.m.: a 12-year-old boy accused of making a terroristic threat at Highland Park Middle School/McCulloch Intermediate School.

A woman reported harassment at about 1:02 p.m. on Westminster Avenue.

A shoplifter may have a defiled spirit and amazing skin after stealing multiple products including eye cream, wrinkle-smoothing cream, and a daily peel at about 6:32 p.m. from CVS on Preston Road.

1 Friday

Officers arrested a woman on a warrant and seized a suspected narcotic at about 1:20 a.m. on McFarlin Boulevard.

Reported at 7 p.m.: Someone attempted to fill a forged prescription at CVS in Snider Plaza.

Officers made a traffic stop and arrested a man on a warrant at about 10:49 p.m. on Lovers Lane.

2 Saturday

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 1:46 a.m. on SMU Boulevard.

Officers responded to a verbal disturbance and cited a woman for assault at about 6:20 p.m. on Lomo Alto Drive.

3 Sunday

Reported at 6:38 a.m.: A thief in the night stole a 2023 Chevy Tahoe from the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A ballistics bandit stole ammunition from a front porch on Stanford Avenue at about 10:02 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Tuesday

Reported at 12:16 a.m.: A brazen burglar stole a metal treasure-type chest containing memorabilia, photos, and childhood trinkets from a 2018 Mercedes-Benz G Class in the 3600 block of Cornell Avenue between Oct. 22 and 23.

A thief stole a 2006 Chevy Silverado, and the wallet containing a driver’s license and credit cards left in it, before 2:40 a.m. from the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

1 Friday

A would-be thief broke a window and rummaged through a 2020 Audi A4 in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue before 4:50 a.m., but apparently did not take anything.

Reported at 8:24 a.m.: A jogger got more than exercise on their Oct. 27 run when they found a keychain at Lakeside Park that they delivered to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety.

Reported at 11:29 a.m.: An Uber Eats driver gave himself a tip when he picked up a check for $2,350 from under the doormat of a home in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

A reckless driver hit a Ford Mustang parked at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 7:18 p.m. and did not leave information.

2 Saturday

A man was arrested at about 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of Rheims Place and Roland Avenue on warrants and for public intoxication.

A resident in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue left his phone in the back of a Lyft car at about 3:30 a.m., and his calls to it were going straight to voicemail.

The driver of a white SUV left the scene with a flat tire and damage after hitting a 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class parked in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive before 2:59 p.m., but did not leave information.

Reported at 10:55 p.m.: The driver of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz SUV chased the car that hit his vehicle in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane as it drove erratically through neighborhoods.

3 Sunday

Reported at 1:04 a.m.: A greedy thief stole copper wire from a telephone pole in the alley behind the 3700 block of Gillon Avenue, causing telecommunications issues.

A backpack blower, metal rake, broom, and metal dustpan left in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue were taken to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety property room at about 1:40 a.m.