Add a Step to Your Charleston, S.C. Vacation

Pimento cheese and palmetto trees, cobblestone streets and charming, colorful architecture are hallmarks of Charleston. Ranked by Travel + Leisure magazine 10 years running as America’s favorite city, Charleston is rich in history and contemporary attractions.

Like many of you, I have been to Charleston to partake in fresh oysters, sweat through walking tours of downtown, and eat rainbow-sprinkled soft serve ice cream at Leon’s. But, on my last trip, I added a step to my Charleston and stayed not in one of the gorgeous new hotels in downtown, but at the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort.

Initially unconvinced that I would enjoy staying across the harbor rather than in the heart of downtown, I arrived at the resort with its spacious veranda and cozy nautical-themed lobby and felt very at home. Its location in Mt. Pleasant affords large guestrooms, each with an electric fireplace and views of the sprawling pools, marina, waterfront, and the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier permanently parked within walking distance.

The Beach Club offers free hourly shuttles to and from downtown, but the water taxi is a novel way to tour the coastline and can drop you at convenient downtown spots. My taxi dropped me at the International African American Museum, a fascinating and brilliantly developed museum that tells the story of the African American experience in thousands of creative, intentional ways.

Charleston has many layers of history and visitors would be remiss to not dive into it while you’re here. Take a guided tour of the homes and museums that deal with the American south’s heavy history. Charleston, and South Carolina in general, has done an excellent job updating the narrative surrounding the dark history of slavery. Ft. Sumter is also an informative jaunt, which also provides a nice water-front tour of the city.

Food tourists have many excellent options here. Some of my favorites are Fig, Raw 167, The Ordinary, and Wild Olive which is a short drive outside of downtown.

I find Charleston’s attractions appealing for a day-and-a-half, which is why I would recommend renting a car while you’re there. Just outside of Charleston are magnificent historical homes and gardens very much worth the drive.

Visit Middleton Place, home of America’s oldest landscaped gardens, and have an early lunch at the restaurant there that serves excellent southern cuisine. Drive another few minutes to Magnolia Gardens for a tour of the gardens and historic home. If tea is your thing, visit America’s only tea factory at the Charleston Tea Factory.

Modern Charleston offers plenty of contrast to its history. The Charleston Literature Festival runs November 1-10 and will bring almost 40 authors for engaging conversations on contemporary works. Art is abundant, and the Gibbes Museum of Art has a stunning collection of modern art and photography. Local modern art galleries showcase works from internationally known artists.

Put visiting Charleston on repeat. There are different ways to explore the city and region that are as relaxing as they are enriching.

Kersten Rettig, a freelance writer with leadership experience in the food and travel industries, lives in the Park Cities, where she is known as “the restaurant sherpa” for her recommendations. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.