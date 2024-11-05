Art for Advocacy Event Benefits Children of Dallas

The 17th annual Art for Advocacy event shattered fundraising records for the fourth consecutive year, raising more than $1,645,000 to benefit the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) and the children and families it serves.

Donated works from 70 artists were featured at the Sept. 14 event’s silent and live auctions, which raised upwards of $295,000. A one-of-a-kind Costa Christ art piece featuring a Studio Zafaria Porsche hood sold at the live auction for $33,000, the highest price of any piece.

Event guests wore special bracelets that lit up to show the impact of statistics shared by DCAC CEO and President Irish Burch, visually illustrating the importance of the organization’s work.

Art for Advocacy celebrates the transformative healing power of art and raises awareness for DCAC. DCAC was one of the first children’s advocacy centers established in Texas and serves over 13,000 children every year.

Stephanie and John Roberts hosted the event. Courtney Gilbert, Amy Grissen, and Holly Lawrence served as event chairs, with Katy and Kyle Miller serving as honorary chairs. LABORA was the presenting sponsor.

To learn more about DCAC and Art for Advocacy visit HERE.