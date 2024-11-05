Early counts favor HPISD Bond, Meyer, but Dallas propositions getting mixed results

Voters in Highland Park ISD are on track to approve by a large margin the district’s $137.3 million bond proposal.

At 9:40 p.m., the tally was 10,679 votes, or 68.53%, in favor, and 4,903 votes, or 31.47%, against.

With votes yet to be counted, turnout was already significantly higher than the total number of votes in 2015, when a $361.4 bond proposal squeaked by voters. 54.75%, or 4,542 voters, favored that bond, and 45.25%, or 3,754 voters, were opposed.

In 2008, the district’s $75.4 million bond election drew just 2,023 voters, and 91.2% of them voted in favor.

Click HERE to read about the details of the bond proposal. We'll have a more in-depth report tomorrow morning. Dallas County Results from statewide races and other election information is available HERE.

In other election news, Morgan Meyer also appears poised to retain his seat as a member of the Texas House of Representatives from the 108th district. At 9:40 p.m., Meyer had 49,243, or 57.43% of the vote, and Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg had 36,500, or 42.57%.