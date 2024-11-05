UP Public Library Opens Family Place Play Area

Young bookworms and their families are invited to explore the University Park Public Library’s Family Place Play Area during an open house from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The play space is designed to foster early literacy, learning, and fun. During the open house, families can enjoy activities while finding out more about the library’s commitment to supporting early childhood development.

The library is also kicking off Grow UP a Reader, its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

The program is open to any child who has not entered kindergarten. Families do not need a library card to participate. At sign up, families will receive a branded tote bag and their child’s name will be displayed on the library’s wall. Click HERE to sign up for the program.

Bookworms will earn prizes as they progress toward their ambitious reading goal. At 250, 500, and 750 books, children can choose a reward from the library’s treasure chest. When they reach 1,000 books, preschoolers will receive a certificate and completion prize. Their achievement will also be memorialized on the library’s wall.