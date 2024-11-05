WTW Rallies for Historic Playoff Victory

W.T. White earned the first volleyball playoff win in program history by rallying in a five-set thriller over West Mesquite on Tuesday.

The Longhorns advanced by winning 26-24, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-11, in the Class 5A Division I bi-district round. They also avenged a season-ending defeat to the Wranglers in the same round last season.

WTW was the runner-up behind Hillcrest in District 13-5A during the regular season. Next up, the Longhorns (16-10) will face Lake Belton — which defeated Midlothian on Tuesday — in the area round.

Meanwhile, after posting 16 consecutive wins to conclude the regular season, Hillcrest’s playoff run was over after just three sets.

The Panthers were upset by Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-9, 25-9, in a 5A Division II bi-district match, sending Hillcrest home in the opening round for the first time in three years.

It was the only non-tournament defeat of the season for the Panthers (25-9), who wrapped up an otherwise strong season that included a perfect record in 13-5A play and the program’s first district title since 2019.