Friends of the UP Public Library Recognizes Volunteers of the Year

The Friends of the University Park Public Library recognized three outstanding teens as Diane Galloway Volunteers of the Year at the Nov. 5 meeting of the University Park City Council.

Miranda McParlin, Joben Singh, and Jordan Wallingford “reflect not just a dedication to the library, but future leadership for our community in terms of the service, and the ideas, and the creativity that they have brought this year to the library,” Friends president Michael Gerstle said.

McParlin, a sophomore at Highland Park High School, was instrumental in implementing and leads the Little Artists program at the library. At each workshop, McParlin reads a book about a featured artist, then guides young attendees in a hands-on project inspired by the artist’s work. McParlin also created and maintains the library’s children’s book recommendation board.

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Singh designed and built rolling book carts for the Friends to use during book sales and for book displays. The Highland Park High School senior dedicated more than 100 hours to the endeavor. He led a team of 20 Boy Scouts who worked on construction, and he raised $580 to pay for all the materials used.

Wallingford, a sophomore at Ursuline Academy, has dedicated more than 60 hours of service to the library and Friends as part of book sales efforts in 2024 alone. She has assisted in implementing special programs, including the book art program. Gerstle said “she has become the de facto liaison between the Friends and the teen group with regard to understanding what the library can do for teens.”

The Volunteers of the Year each received a certificate. Their names will be displayed on a plaque in the library.

Also during the meeting, the Friends presented the City Council with a check for $94,827.07. The funds were raised over the course of the fiscal year through membership dues, book sales, a grant from La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, fundraisers, and North Texas Giving Day donations, Gerstle said.

The check, Gerstle explained, did not include some of the Friends’ gifts, such as funding for the summer reading program, and teen and tween programming, as well as contributions toward a programmatic study of the library space. With those included, the Friends have given more than $122,000 toward the library and its activities.

“We could not have done this without the tiresome, back-breaking, and committed group of volunteers that we have at the Friends,” Gerstle said. “Each of them have worked diligently to make this a reality.”