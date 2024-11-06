HP Sweeps Past Frisco in Playoff Opener

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

LUCAS — Although it was a sweep, Highland Park passed a significant test during its volleyball playoff opener on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots advanced by defeating Frisco, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21, in the Class 5A Division I bi-district round, extending their overall winning streak to 12 matches.

“It was a dogfight,” said HP head coach Michael Dearman. “Playoffs are a new season so to speak, and even though we went up 2-0 in the match, I told my team that Frisco has nothing to lose, so be ready.”

The Lady Scots (32-9), who earned a District 12-5A co-championship during the regular season, won the opening set behind seven kills by Alex Richter, who is verbally committed to Georgia.

“We’re going to miss Alex,” said Dearman. “She’s been a starter since her freshman year, and tonight she put us on her shoulders and did what she’s done her entire time here at HP.”

But Richter wasn’t the only who carried the weight for the Lady Scots. Freshman Sarah Floyd registered eight kills and several blocks at the net.

“Sarah is ranked nationally among her class,” said Dearman. “We are fortunate to have her on our team for the next three years.”

The Lady Raccoons (19-15), who finished fourth in District 11-5A, took a 12-9 lead in the second set. The Lady Scots tied the score 14-14 after a powerful spike from Brooklyn Bailey, then went up 16-14 after another kill by Richter.

Richter then served an ace to increase the lead late in the set, and Talia Lardner recorded a block on set point.

Highland Park took an early 4-0 advantage in the third, but Frisco went on a run to tie the score at 8-8. Taylor Toomay pounded a kill to put HP up 12-9, and Bailey’s dink followed by her ace put the Lady Scots ahead 14-10.

Richter’s block and another ace put HP up 19-14 as the Lady Scots pulled away late. HP will face McKinney North in the area round on Friday at Allen.