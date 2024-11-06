Scots Face Panthers for District Title

The stakes are as high as the goal is simple for Highland Park’s regular-season finale on Thursday at Midlothian.

With the two teams deadlocked atop the District 7-5A Div. I standings, the winner gets the title —and a top seed in the playoff bracket — while the loser is the runner-up and No. 2 seed. The game has been shifted to Thursday because of forecasted inclement weather on Friday.

The Scots (8-1, 5-0) are seeking their 59th district championship in program history, which is a state record, and their 10th in a row. HP’s five league wins have come by an average margin of 28 points.

The Panthers (8-1, 5-0) have just one district title in the last 40 years, and that came in 2022. They have won eight consecutive games since a season-opening defeat against Cedar Hill.

HP rolled to a 42-14 win over Burleson Centennial last week behind sophomore quarterback Buck Randall, who threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns also ran for a score. He surpassed 2,000 passing yards for the season.

James Lancaster has established himself as the team’s leading rusher, while Benton Owens and Cannon Bozman have emerged as the most prolific receiving targets.

With the Scots becoming more consistent on offense in recent weeks, the defense has continued to shine allowing only nine points per game during a current five-game winning streak. Anders Corn returned an interception for a touchdown a week ago, and Luke Withers deflected a punt.

Midlothian set up the first-place showdown by rallying for a 45-41 victory at Red Oak last week, fueled by junior quarterback Beau Wendel.

The son of Midlothian head coach Doug Wendel tossed three touchdown passes against the Owls — which happened to be his only three completions of the game — and also steers the run-heavy attack.

Michael Archie has a team-high 11 touchdown runs for the Panthers, while Kayden Gipson tallied 152 yards on the ground including an 84-yard score last week.

On defense, Midlothian has been more vulnerable, surrendering an average of 34 points over the last three contests. The Panthers will be tested by the fast-starting HP offense.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, both teams will get home games in the opening round and likely will face either Leander Rouse or Lake Belton.