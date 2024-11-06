Scots Football Game Rescheduled due to Weather

Can’t wait for Friday night football? Thanks to the weather forecast, you won’t have to.

Due to the risk of storms, Friday’s game has been rescheduled. The Highland Park Scots will now take on the Midlothian Panthers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Midlothian.

All tickets purchased for the varsity football game are still valid. The freshmen and junior varsity games have been cancelled and tickets will be refunded, according to an email sent by the school district.