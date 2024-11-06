Wednesday, November 6, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Chris McGathey
News Park Cities Schools 

Scots Football Game Rescheduled due to Weather

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

Can’t wait for Friday night football? Thanks to the weather forecast, you won’t have to.

Due to the risk of storms, Friday’s game has been rescheduled. The Highland Park Scots will now take on the Midlothian Panthers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Midlothian.

All tickets purchased for the varsity football game are still valid. The freshmen and junior varsity games have been cancelled and tickets will be refunded, according to an email sent by the school district.

You May Also Like

Scots Face Panthers for District Title

Todd Jorgenson 0

Spirit of Generations Award to Honor Elaine Agather

Colton Stroud 0

HPISD Bond Passes, Meyer Retains Seat

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *