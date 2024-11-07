Rangers, Panthers Await Playoff Matchups

Jesuit Dallas already has guaranteed a sixth consecutive postseason appearance, but seeding for the Rangers is yet to be determined.

Jesuit, which will host Irving Nimitz in its regular-season finale on Friday, is in third place in District 7-6A and will be in the 6A Division II playoff bracket and will likely face Arlington Bowie in the bi-district round.

Whether the Rangers (5-4, 4-2) are a No. 1 or No. 2 seed will depend primarily on a matchup between Richardson and Richardson Berkner, who are battling for the league’s final postseason berth. Jesuit has advanced past the bi-district round in each of the past three years.

Hillcrest, which will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, will face Woodrow Wilson in the regular-season finale on Friday in a showdown for the runner-up spot behind powerhouse South Oak Cliff in District 5-5A Div. II.

The winner claims the No. 2 postseason seed, while the loser will be No. 3. After struggling early, the Panthers (6-3, 5-1) have won six of their past seven games under first-year head coach A.D. Madise.

Meanwhile, W.T. White wrapped up the regular season with a 48-41 victory over North Mesquite last week. The Longhorns (7-3, 5-3) clinched a No. 4 seed in the playoffs from District 6-5A Div. I and will face either Frisco Lone Star or Frisco Reedy in the opening round.

WTW has already secured its most wins in a season since 2000, which is also the last time the Longhorns won a postseason game.