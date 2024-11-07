Scots Earn 7-5A Crown, Top Playoff Seed

MIDLOTHIAN — Highland Park took a high-stakes showdown for the District 7-5A Div. I championship and turned it into a mismatch.

The Scots assumed a commanding first-half lead and rolled to a 38-21 victory over Midlothian on Thursday to complete an unbeaten six-game run through district play.

In addition to its state-record 59th district title — and 10th in a row — HP also earned a top seed in the Region I playoff bracket, and will host either Leander Rouse or Lake Belton in the bi-district round on Nov. 15.

Cannon Bozman and James Lancaster scored two touchdowns apiece for the Scots (9-1, 6-0), who surged to a 24-0 halftime advantage and never looked back.

“We were having success running the ball and then mixed in some play-action,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “Our guys executed third downs and we kept possession of the ball. That’s as good of a game offensively as we’ve had all year.”

Sophomore quarterback Buck Randall tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another score as part of a dominant performance for the HP offense, which scored on six of its seven possessions.

Meanwhile, the Scots defense allowed just 77 total yards in the first half, as the Panthers (8-2, 5-1) struggled to move the chains with their run-based attack. Midlothian, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, didn’t complete a pass until early in the third quarter.

HP’s success was driven in part by its success rate on third down, along with a key conversion on fourth-and-12 to sustain a third-quarter drive.

Lancaster capped the opening possession with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. After a Reece Tiffany field goal, Randall connected with Bozman for a 25-yard score to extend the margin to 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

The ensuing Midlothian drive ended with a fourth-down sack by HP linebacker Jack Morse near midfield. The Scots capitalized on the favorable field position with a quick drive ending in a 6-yard strike from Randall to Bozman.

“I didn’t think we executed very well in the first half, and didn’t put ourselves in a position to be successful,” said Midlothian head coach Doug Wendel. “They came out and played fast and physical.”

The Panthers finally got going after halftime, when Beau Wendel’s 18-yard scamper on fourth down cut the deficit to 24-7.

However, HP answered quickly with an impressive 13-play drive that included a clutch reception by Paxton Smith on fourth down in Midlothian territory. Randall’s quarterback keeper, also on a fourth-down snap, made it 31-7.

The Panthers navigated a skillful 89-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, leading to a short scoring run by David Aborisade.

However, Randall and Lancaster hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown moments later to punctuate another time-consuming possession and squelch Midlothian’s comeback hopes.

“We were able to able make first downs running the ball, and Buck had a great night,” Allen said. “Our receivers made some great catches, as well. It was a real balanced attack.”

Randall finished 15-of-21 passing for 193 yards, with Bozman as his top target with six grabs for 79 yards — all in the first half. Lancaster tallied a game-high 108 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Beau Wendel led Midlothian with 81 yards on the ground, while Kentorion King caught four passes for 61 yards including a late touchdown.

The Panthers played most of the second half without star offensive lineman Nelson McGuire. The 320-pound Texas A&M commit was on the sidelines but it’s unclear whether he was injured.