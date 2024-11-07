Scots Look to Leverage Experience, Chemistry Into Playoff Success in 5A

HP boys, girls each bring back several starters to face daunting new district

For many basketball programs, four returning starters isn’t unusual. But it’s definitely an outlier at Highland Park, known for loading its lineup with seniors.

A year after playing with a youthful roster by their standards, the Scots hope that experience edge will pay dividends during a shift to Class 5A this season.

“You can’t replace the experience,” said HP head coach David Piehler. “Those guys have been in the trenches. That will be an asset for us.”

Leading the returnees are Jacob Ariyo, Caden Cantrell, Colin Noble, Will Saunders, and Henry Beckett. They all played critical roles on a squad that finished 25-9 at the 6A level last year. Saunders and Beckett were only sophomores.

Piehler expects this year’s team to be more perimeter-oriented with more long-range shooters and less reliance on a traditional post-up game. He’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from the Scots in fall exhibition leagues and showcases.

“The experience shows in terms of how we play together,” Piehler said. “I’m encouraged by how they’ve looked this fall, and I think they will continue to improve.”

Kellen Cantrell and others will join the varsity roster after a stellar JV season. Yet while expectations are high, the Scots will face a difficult District 12-5A schedule that includes Carrollton Newman Smith, The Colony, and Frisco Lone Star.

“There’s a difference between 5A and 6A, but it’s not the gap that you would think,” Piehler said. “Our district is going to be tougher from top to bottom.”

Lady Scots look to keep growing

If last season established the foundation in head coach Todd Monsey’s system, the HP girls should continue to build this year with some familiar faces.

“A year ago, we were establishing expectations, and right now we’re working on trying to exceed those expectations,” Monsey said. “They really bought into the system and believe in what we’re doing. It has helped our confidence tremendously.”

Monsey praised the offseason leadership of his four returning starters on a roster that remains young, with just three seniors. Tyler Corwin and Lila Collins are seniors in the backcourt, while Kate Danner and Cate Young each return in the post.

Last season, the Lady Scots won 26 games and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs. They will seek a deeper postseason run this winter. Monsey said HP will continue to play its up-tempo style to capitalize on its depth.

“I think we’ll be a much more balanced team this year,” Monsey said. “We want our kids to play fast and we want our kids to make the decisions.”

The Lady Scots are in a new District 12-5A that includes four playoff teams from last season, so the schedule will be challenging.