Friends of the UP Public Library to Host Book Sale

Bookworms can pick up a new great read next week during the Friends of the University Park Public Library’s Fall Book Sale.

The sale at the Peek Service Center, 4420 Worcola St., will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 14, and 15, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16. There will be a presale for Friends members from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

All funds raised during the sale will benefit the University Park Public Library.

The sale’s large inventory includes a wide variety of books. All adult fiction and nonfiction will be on sale for $5 each. All children’s books, including middle grade selections, will be $4 each, or three for $10. Early readers will be three for $5. Coffee table books will be $10 each.