UP Launches Snider Plaza Holiday Passport

Remember to bring your passport on shopping adventures in Snider Plaza this holiday season!

University Park recently announced the launch of the Snider Plaza Holiday Passport, a new initiative designed to support plaza merchants and spread holiday cheer to shoppers.

As shoppers explore the plaza, they can have their Passport signed, stamped, or marked by each participating business they visit. Completed Passports can be brought to City Hall, 3800 University Blvd., where they’ll be exchanged for free merchandise celebrating the city’s centennial.

Many Snider Plaza businesses have also included coupons in the Passport. The Mathnasium is offering a complementary assessment and a waived enrollment fee, dear hannah is giving buyers 20% off one purchase, and other retailers have included savings and raffle opportunities.

Passports are available at the University Park Public Library. A printable copy can be downloaded by clicking HERE.