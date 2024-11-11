No Crime Wave, But Rising Concern

The number of crimes in University Park isn’t on the rise, according to statistics compiled by the city. But recent events have made residents question whether more should be done to prevent criminal activity.

There were 341 Group A Crimes reported in University Park between January and August 2024, as opposed to 333 in the same months of 2023. And this summer, fewer crimes were reported than last year, according to police department statistics.

Group A Crimes generally include serious offenses, such as assault, burglary, and fraud. Other, more minor, offenses are only tracked by the National Incident-Based Reporting System if there is arrest data.

The number of serious crimes may not be up, but thanks to headlines and recent activity witnessed by residents, concern is.

In September, a man identified as 46-year-old Omar Nasir was seen loitering near area schools and, in at least one case, apparently taking photos of students.

Nasir was arrested by University Park police officers on Sept. 19 after they accused him of jaywalking. He posted a $200 bond and was released, only to be arrested again by Dallas police, this time for allegedly injuring an elderly woman who identified herself as his mother. When this issue went to press, he remained in jail on a $10,000 bond.

University Park resident Ashley Cook hosted a community meeting at her home on Oct. 6 to explore how neighbors can partner with police to address illicit activity.

“I grew up here, and we just didn’t have so many people coming into the Park Cities and committing crimes,” Cook said.

Creating crimes of opportunity, such as by leaving car doors unlocked and key fobs inside, encourages criminals to return, UP patrol Lt. Allison Smith explained to about 35 residents who attended the meeting.

Criminals have learned that the area is an “easy target,” Smith said. “If they come here and steal one car that way, they know that there’s others that way.”

Residents discussed amending city ordinances to restrict sleeping in UP parks at any time of day. Parks are closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. But during the day, police are not empowered to remove homeless individuals unless they have outstanding warrants or are committing a crime, Smith explained.

Residents suggested increasing law enforcement’s presence in Preston Center west of Preston Road and around Boone Elementary by paying off-duty officers to do patrols. Those areas are both in Dallas, which means UP officers cannot routinely patrol there, Smith said.

Resident Gareth Walters proposed offering a situational awareness class or conversation.

“I find that there’s a tremendous break between law enforcement and the civilian population,” he said, explaining that people may not know how to evaluate the area around them. “People have got blinders on because they don’t know, they don’t want to get involved.”

Smith said she would take residents’ ideas back to the University Park Police Department.

“I feel like we’ve got some great initiatives that we can work with,” Cook said at the meeting’s conclusion, “and I love that everyone’s so willing to help support the police.”