Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 4-10

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HIGH-FLYING HACKER

Reported at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 5: A hacker steered 112,500 miles out of the American Airlines AAdvantage account of a resident of the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue. The miles were used to purchase flights for three individuals.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Thursday

Officers made a traffic stop at about 3:26 a.m. on Amherst Avenue and arrested the driver for possession of a controlled substance after discovering a white crystal substance in a ziploc bag, a glass pipe, a lighter and a hand zipper bag.

A mischief maker damaged a 2006 Chevy Silverado at about 2:12 p.m. in The Plaza at Preston Center.

8 Friday

A sneaky thief took off with the tail lights of a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive at about 6:11 a.m.

Another set of tail lights was stolen from a Ford F-150 in the 3900 block of Centenary Drive at about 7:23 a.m.

9 Saturday

Officers responded to a report of a computer security breach at about 10:28 a.m. on University Boulevard.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 4:58 p.m.: A luxury larcenist stole a large Louis Vuitton purse and Lincoln Aviator car key from a 2019 Lincoln on Preston Road.

10 Sunday

Officers arrested a man for criminal trespassing and on a warrant on Mockingbird Lane at about 1:58 a.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Reported at 11:07 a.m.: A thief took off with 70,000 miles from the American Airlines AAdvantage account of a resident of the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane and used them to purchase a flight.

Reported at 2:27 p.m.: A sneaky swindler took out a $72,900 U.S. Small Business Administration loan in the name of a resident of the 4500 block of Beverly Drive. The resident was unaware of the fraud until funds he attempted to withdraw from savings bonds were applied to the balance owed.

A brazen burglar broke into a 2024 Mazda CX-30 parked at The Shops of Highland Park before 5:30 p.m. and stole a cosmetology bag, a BaBylissPRO Rapido hair dryer, and a backpack containing a MacBook Pro and Bose headphones

5 Tuesday

Reported at 12:28 p.m.: A man came to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety to report that his minor daughter’s social security number may have been used without his or his daughter’s consent.

6 Wednesday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Officers arrested a man on a warrant and for evading arrest at about 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Beverly Drive.

A reckless roadster hit a 2023 Cadillac Escalade in the 5300 block of Preston Road at about 5:58 p.m., then kept going without leaving information.

A license looter stole the rear plate of a 2019 Nissan Rogue belonging to a resident of the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue before 7:30 p.m.

Police arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated at about 11:30 p.m. in Highland Park Village.

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety administrative offices were closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day. We will update this post with additional Highland Park crime reports when they become available.