‘Park Cities People’ Applauds

Tobey, who is being recognized as Business Champion for the Arts, is a medical doctor, successful software founder, and global co-chair and chair of DLA Piper Americas AI & Data Analytics practice. He has significantly impacted the AT&T Performing Arts Center as a board member and has served as the organization’s board chair since 2020. His steadfast leadership, strategic foresight, and dedication to the arts is credited with helping secure AT&T PAC’s future as well as the arts and culture ecosystem the Center supports.

The Obelisk Awards are the annual recognition event of the Business Council for the Arts. The 36th annual Obelisk Awards presented by Capital One will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District.

Courtesy Photo