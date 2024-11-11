‘Park Cities People’ Applauds
Kevin Gray, co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in the indie rock band the White Animals, which recently released ‘Star Time,’ its first album of new music in more than 20 years. Nashville Scene called ‘Star Time’ “arguably the best” of the group’s career. Critic Steve Simels christened it an “instant classic.” Pioneering Adult Alternative WRLT-FM named ‘Ready to Go’ from the album “DJ Pick of the Week.” ‘Star Time’ is available on streaming services.
Photo:
Laura Gray
1954 Highland Park High School graduate Garry Weber, who was recently celebrated with the dedication of the Garry Weber Indoor Practice Facility and Garry Weber Commons at HPHS. Weber’s generosity has been key to the success of the Highland Park Education Foundation’s Lead for Tomorrow campaign. His support will leave a lasting legacy for future generations of students.
Photo:
Courtesy HPISD
Obelisk Award honorees Samuel S. Holland and Daniel Tobey. Holland, Algur H. Meadows Dean and an award-winning professor of music at the Meadows School of the Arts at SMU, is being honored as Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader. His team is responsible for raising over $145M in new funding for the Meadows School, has forged impactful partnerships with major arts organizations, and has launched groundbreaking programs like the Online Master’s in Creative Technology.
Courtesy Photo
Tobey, who is being recognized as Business Champion for the Arts, is a medical doctor, successful software founder, and global co-chair and chair of DLA Piper Americas AI & Data Analytics practice. He has significantly impacted the AT&T Performing Arts Center as a board member and has served as the organization’s board chair since 2020. His steadfast leadership, strategic foresight, and dedication to the arts is credited with helping secure AT&T PAC’s future as well as the arts and culture ecosystem the Center supports.
The Obelisk Awards are the annual recognition event of the Business Council for the Arts. The 36th annual Obelisk Awards presented by Capital One will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District.
Courtesy Photo