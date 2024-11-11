UP Public Library Holds Play Area Open House

Fun and learning for the University Park Public Library’s youngest readers doesn’t end when they close their board books.

The library hosted an open house on Nov. 9 for its new Family Place Play Area. The space is equipped with a revolving selection of toys that on Saturday included a dress-up corner, play kitchen, blocks, toy vehicles, and infant toys.

A collection of parenting books is located near the play area so mom and dad can peruse the titles while keeping an eye on their youngsters.

By 11 a.m. Saturday morning, the play area was already getting plenty of love from toddlers and their parents.

Two-year-old Archie Cruse put on the dress-up corner’s firefighter costume and got to work maneuvering a wooden fire truck through a pretend station. His younger brother, Henry, helped break in the fire extinguisher.

Mom Ashley Cruse said the boys come to the library often, and she was excited to hear about the opening of a new play space.

“I think this is a great addition to the already great program that they have,” she said. “We love it.”

Youth Services Librarian Zoe Williams said families can expect the play area to be open for fun whenever the library is, with the exception of during story times or other special programming.

The play area is part of a broader effort to support young readers and their families. University Park’s library recently became part of the national network of Family Place Libraries, which aims to transform libraries into community centers that enrich the social, emotional, and cognitive development of very young children.

Youth Services Librarian Zoe Williams holds a Grow UP a Reader tote bag.

The library has also kicked off its Grow UP a Reader program, which encourages preschoolers and their families to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

When they register for the program, preschoolers will receive a tote bag and have their names added to the 1,000 books wall. They’ll continue to receive prizes as they pass reading milestones on the way to 1,000 books. Click HERE to register for the program.

“Our goal is to make the library as welcoming for everyone as possible,” library director Jackie Lott said. “That’s our number one priority. We want everyone to feel like this is their library.”