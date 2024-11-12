Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 4-10

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO ROOM FOR RESIDENTIAL FIREWORKS BOOM

An individual was cited for illegally discharging fireworks at a residence located in the 6500 block of Stichter Avenue on Nov 4.

5 Tuesday

A residence located in the 7100 block of Midbury Drive was burglarized after the suspect broke into and entered the home.

Assault offenses were cited when an unknown suspect verbally threatened the complainant in the 9200 block of Inwood Lane.

6 Wednesday

A motor vehicle was stolen from a residence located in the 6400 block of Northaven Road.

After it was reported that a suspicious person was canvasing the businesses located in the 5400 block of Forest Lane, law enforcement cited the prowler.

A vehicle was stolen, and the thief was apprehended by police at a commercial property located in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

An unspecified offense occurred at a residence located in the 7200 block of Brookshire Drive.

A theft of an undisclosed nature occurred in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

7 Thursday

A daring criminal stole the front license plate from a vehicle parked in a commercial lot in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

A vehicle was stolen from a commercial parking lot located in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A robbery occurred at a retail store located in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

A theft occurred at a business located in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

A daring robbery occurred in a commercial parking lot located in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

A motor vehicle was stolen from a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

A theft of an undisclosed nature occurred at NorthPark Center.

8 Friday

A motor vehicle was taken without permission in the 6300 block of Waggoner Drive.

A driver involved in a motor vehicle accident was suspected of driving under the influence in the 6700 block of Northaven Road.

A window was broken at a commercial property located in the 5100 block of Lovers Lane with the intention to unlawfully remove ATM cash boxes from the premises.

9 Saturday

A residence in a senior living community in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane was broken into and a laptop was stolen from the apartment.