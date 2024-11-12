A Rug May Be Your Most Important Decorating Choice

While some people treat rugs as an afterthought, for interior designers like me, rugs are the foundation of a room. Rugs have a major influence on a room’s color scheme and overall mood. In fact, many of us start our designs by picking the rug first.

The following are some things to keep in mind next time you’re rug shopping:

Choosing the right size

When it comes to rugs, the most common pitfall is choosing one that’s too small. A rug should be large enough to extend under the front legs of every piece of furniture in a seating area. On the other hand, a rug that leaves almost no floor showing tends to look like wall-to-wall carpeting. A good rule of thumb is to leave at least 12 to 18 inches between the rug and the wall.

Choosing the right material

Another thing to consider is what material you want your rug to be. Wool is the most popular choice because it is beautiful, durable, and cleanable, making it perfect for families with children.

Silk can handle more foot traffic than you might think, but the cleaning process is slightly more involved and expensive than with wool. Natural fiber rugs such as sisal and jute are very affordable but cannot be cleaned if you spill something on them (unless you use a fiber protection method as soon as you get them).

If you decide to buy delicate rugs, place them in low-traffic rooms where they won’t risk getting wet or dirty.

Choosing the right style

Contemporary rugs with large-scale designs do best in contemporary spaces. Oriental rugs are versatile enough to fit in both traditional and contemporary homes. Tribal rugs can go with many different styles, but work especially well in contemporary or Southwest style homes. Transitional rugs will contain both modern and traditional design elements, such as an ornate pattern in a modern, neutral color scheme. Rugs with a “weathered” look are ideal for beach-themed, transitional, and Bohemian rooms.

Finding the perfect rug can solve many different design problems. A beautiful rug has the power to instantly add interest to a boring room or pull together one with too much going on. By following these guidelines and choosing your rugs carefully, you can lay the groundwork for some truly dazzling rooms.

Margaret Chambers, a registered interior designer (RID) and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) member, leads Chambers Interiors and Associates. Her colleague Caitlin Crowley helped edit this column. Visit chambersinteriors.com/blog for more design advice.