Dallas’ Busiest Fire Station Gets Makeover

Firefighters based near LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway have a more comfortable place to rest between emergency calls thanks to a recent makeover provided by nonprofits and businesses.

The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce (NDCC), Dwell with Dignity, Texas Regional Bank, Lowe’s, and The Dickey Foundation teamed up to provide Dallas Fire Station No. 20 with new mattresses, dining room chairs, coolers, box fans, and, perhaps most notably, a large new Weber grill on the station’s patio.

“We’re very appreciative of all those organizations that came together,” Capt. Kevin McGaw said. “Even something simple like a barbecue and some chairs, bed mattresses … the stuff they gave us, makes a big difference in our day to day lives up there.”

Built in 1986, the 10,134-square-foot station at 12727 Montfort Drive serves a 5.07-mile area while “blending into the surrounding community,” and is known as “the busiest station in Dallas.” When the aging interior and living spaces needed substantial improvement, businesses and nonprofits got involved.



Eric Fukuda and his fellow crew members are eager to put their new grill to use.

“NDCC was the glue that really pulled all these other organizations together,” Dwell with Dignity executive director Teresa Charnock said.

Dawn Weeks Spalding, NDCC vice president of development, credited chamber board member Kathy Boop of Texas Regional Bank with bringing the need to everyone’s attention.

The nonprofit Dwell with Dignity, which provides disadvantaged families and community spaces with furniture, art, bedding, linens, kitchen supplies, pantry food, and a first night’s meal, started with questions, its interior designer asking firefighters about the station’s needs.

“Everyone kind of played a small role in making it happen,” Charnock said.

While all the improvements benefit Fire Station 20, McGaw singled out the grill and mattresses as his favorites.

“We cook a lot here in the station,” McGaw said, “The grill we had was shot; we used the heck out of that thing.”

Participants celebrated the completion of the makeover at a ribbon cutting ceremony in September, when NDCC members presented a plaque marking the station as an honorary chamber member.

“I’ve been on for about 17 years, so being around busy stations, there’s not a lot of down time,” McGaw said. “And so having a good environment, a positive environment, the guys can come back to after being busy all day, it creates a lasting effect throughout the 24 hours.”