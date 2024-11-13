‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds



Stacie Wheelock Adams for her new role as CEO of Business Council for the Arts. An avid supporter of both the arts and education in the Dallas community, Preston Hollow’s Stacie Wheelock Adams also serves on the Class Advisory Board for Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts and as Fundraising Chair for the Hillcrest High School PTSA. Business Council for the Arts (BCA) was founded by Raymond D. Nasher in 1988 as an outgrowth of a 1987 Dallas Citizens Council initiative. Using the model developed by David Rockefeller in 1967, Nasher created a new agency. BCA opened in June 1988 as Dallas Business Committee for the Arts, an affiliate of National Business Committee for the Arts.