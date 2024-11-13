‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds
Bianca Davis, who received the 2024 Women in Business Award from the Dallas Business Journal for her work in bringing awareness to human trafficking and helping to empower victims of trafficking. As CEO of New Friends New Life, Davis has expanded the nonprofit’s reach, created an on-site legal clinic, a social enterprise partnership that hires program members, and most recently opened the New Friends New Life Learning Academy. Davis’s focus on ethical messaging and empathetic, trauma-informed communication, has helped New Friends New Life’s grants program grow from $600,000 in revenue in 2019 to $1.6 million in 2023, the highest ever.
Caren Prothro, who received SMU’s Distinguished Honorary Alumni Award. Prothro, a celebrated Dallas philanthropist, servant leader, and owner and president of Prothro Clark Company, is a past chair of SMU’s Board of Trustees and co-chaired several of SMU’s major fundraising campaigns. She serves on the Executive Board of the Meadows School of the Arts, Meadows Museum Advisory Council, Central Libraries Executive Board and SMU-in-Taos Executive Board and is a past member of the executive boards of Perkins School of Theology and Dedman College and the Advisory Council for the Maguire Center for Ethics and Public Responsibility. She is a recipient of the Mustang Award, SMU’s highest honor for philanthropy to the University.
Stacie Wheelock Adams for her new role as CEO of Business Council for the Arts. An avid supporter of both the arts and education in the Dallas community, Preston Hollow’s Stacie Wheelock Adams also serves on the Class Advisory Board for Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts and as Fundraising Chair for the Hillcrest High School PTSA. Business Council for the Arts (BCA) was founded by Raymond D. Nasher in 1988 as an outgrowth of a 1987 Dallas Citizens Council initiative. Using the model developed by David Rockefeller in 1967, Nasher created a new agency. BCA opened in June 1988 as Dallas Business Committee for the Arts, an affiliate of National Business Committee for the Arts.