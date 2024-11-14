Back in 5A, Scots Host Rouse in Playoffs

Highland Park hoped a return to the familiar confines of Class 5A Division I this season would trigger the level of postseason success to which the Scots are accustomed.

So the expectations will be high when HP opens its Region II playoff run on Friday against Leander Rouse at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots (9-1) secured a District 7-5A Div. I title last week with a 38-21 win over Midlothian, completing an unbeaten six-game run through league play by outscoring opponents by an average margin of 26.2 points.

In addition to 10 consecutive district championships, HP has won 11 straight first-round playoff contests and has earned the most all-time postseason victories of any program in the state.

The Scots are familiar with the favorite role, and they seem to be peaking offensively at the right time. HP averages 36.3 points per game behind sophomore quarterback Buck Randall, who has thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high eight scores.

Other offensive standouts for the Scots include receivers Cannon Bozman and Benton Owens, as well as running back James Lancaster. Meanwhile, the HP defense has been typically stingy, allowing only 11 points per game in district play while forcing more turnovers than early in the season.

The Raiders (6-4) finished in a three-way tie for second place behind Georgetown in District 8-5A. However, Rouse lost a tiebreaker with Cedar Park and Lake Belton and had to settle for the No. 4 seed.

The Raiders bounced back after a 2-4 start to finish the regular season with four consecutive wins, including a 35-10 drubbing of rival Leander Glenn last week. They have averaged 40.5 points per game during that span.

Rouse has advanced past the bi-district round in each of the last four years behind head coach Joshua Mann, who has led the program since its inception in 2010.

On offense, the Raiders employ a balanced attack with top playmakers including quarterback Landon Morgan, running back Anthony Reyes, and receiver Noah Fabila.

The winner of Friday’s game will meet either Carrollton Newman Smith or Frisco Wakeland next week in the second round.