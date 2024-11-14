Hahn, HP Rebound to Ice Jesuit in Hockey

Highland Park rallied to hand Jesuit Dallas its first loss of the season on Wednesday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

The Scots scored four unanswered goals to secure a 4-1 victory in Plano that ended Jesuit’s seven-game unbeaten streak. HP extended its winning streak to four games and avenged an 8-1 defeat against the Rangers in the season opener last month.

Eitan Hahn scored twice for the Scots (6-2), including the go-ahead goal early in the second period. It came less than a minute after Luke Berger’s tying tally.

Hahn also added an assist to boost his league-leading total to 12 this season. J.R. Whitman contributed a third-period score, while Cash Murphy made 28 saves in goal for HP.

Max Reynolds scored a first-period goal for the Rangers (7-1), who held a 29-15 edge in shots on goal. Jesuit dropped into a first-place tie with McKinney in the league’s Gold division standings.