Friday, November 15, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Osetra Gold Caviar was served on individual charcuterie boards to guests viewing Hermes Birkin handbags. PHOTO: Claudia Carson-Habeeb
Events Food Living Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Heritage Auctions Partners with Avondale to Host Birkins and Bentleys Event

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0 Comments , , , , , , ,
April Jones, Michelle Johnson, Chloe Tran PHOTO: Carson-Habeeb

Bentley Dallas and Heritage Auctions held an elegant evening featuring a curated selection of exclusive pieces from The Boutique by Heritage Holiday Luxury Accessories Signature Auction.

The Nov. 13 event included live music, an exclusive preview of Bentley’s latest craftsmanship, several showcases of Hermes Birkin handbags, and a decadent caviar bar crafted by Chef Massimiliano Esposito, complemented by a selection of wines.

Attendees, decked out in party wear perfectly paired with their favorite Birkin bag, left with swag bags filled with more decadent treats.

You May Also Like

Back in 5A, Scots Host Rouse in Playoffs

Todd Jorgenson 0

Hahn, HP Rebound to Ice Jesuit in Hockey

Todd Jorgenson 0

Crystal Charity Ball Honors Underwriters

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *