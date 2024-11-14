Heritage Auctions Partners with Avondale to Host Birkins and Bentleys Event

April Jones, Michelle Johnson, Chloe Tran PHOTO: Carson-Habeeb

Bentley Dallas and Heritage Auctions held an elegant evening featuring a curated selection of exclusive pieces from The Boutique by Heritage Holiday Luxury Accessories Signature Auction.

The Nov. 13 event included live music, an exclusive preview of Bentley’s latest craftsmanship, several showcases of Hermes Birkin handbags, and a decadent caviar bar crafted by Chef Massimiliano Esposito, complemented by a selection of wines.

Attendees, decked out in party wear perfectly paired with their favorite Birkin bag, left with swag bags filled with more decadent treats.