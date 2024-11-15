Bush Center Plans a December Full of Holiday Fun

The George W. Bush Presidential Center has a busy schedule of holiday events planned to celebrate the season, including a visit to the replica Oval Office from Santa himself. Click HERE to check out the Center’s events and exhibits webpage and learn more about its festive fun.

Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.: Ree Drummond, the blogger, author and cooking show host known as The Pioneer Woman will be at the Bush Center for a conversation with Kimberly Schlegel Whitman on food, family, and holiday fun.

Dec. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: During Merry & Bright Night, attendees can visit with Santa Claus in the replica Oval Office, join Mrs. Claus for story time, and enjoy holiday cookies and children’s activities. The event is free to Bush Center members and tickets are available to purchase for non-members. Bush Center Young Professionals members are invited to stay for the Merry & Bright Night after party.

Dec. 18 and 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: The center will host a holiday tea in its full-service restaurant, Café 43.

Unique holiday gifts are available in the museum store, including the Bush Center’s 2024 Christmas ornament, a jacket with the Air Force One seal, and a Stetson cowboy hat with the 43rd presidential seal. Local holiday choirs are also scheduled to perform in the museum’s Freedom Hall throughout the month of December.