House of the Month: 4425 Pomona Road

Discover the perfect blend of modern luxury and serene living in this stunning 2020 home in the sought-after Bluffview neighborhood. With over $500K in upgrades, this residence features a saltwater pool and spa, elegant exterior lighting, and a whole-home filtration system. The seamless indoor-outdoor flow is enhanced by drop-down screens and thoughtful landscaping, creating a private retreat surrounded by walls of windows.

The oversized kitchen island anchors the open-concept living space, leading to a primary suite with pool views and a custom closet. Enjoy a formal dining area and two additional bedrooms, one of which serves as an office, on the first floor. Upstairs, four versatile living areas cater to both relaxation and entertainment. The backyard boasts a covered seating area, outdoor kitchen, and a walled, gated yard, perfect for children and pets. Conveniently located near Sudie Williams TAG Academy and the vibrant shops and restaurants of Lovers Lane.