HPISD Staff to Receive First Bond Benefits in December

HPISD teachers and staff will begin benefitting next month from the $137.3 million bond passed by voters on Nov. 5.

All district staff employed between Nov. 5 and Nov. 29 will receive a $1,400 stipend in December, superintendent Mike Rockwood said during a Nov. 12 Board of Trustees work session. The stipend will be creditable compensation for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, which delivers pension benefits.

That stipend will be followed by a minimum 2% raise from bond funds in the next school year. Once all bond projects are implemented, which should occur in the next 2 1/2 to three years, the district expects to give teachers and staff an additional bond-related raise, Rockwood said.

The board also discussed how to oversee the use of bond funds, possibly by creating a board subcommittee and seeking community input for some projects.

68.3% of district voters, or 12,416 of the 18,190 residents who cast votes, approved of the bond.

“That was great support from the community,” Rockwood said. “And we certainly appreciate it.”

In addition to boosting salaries, bond funds will be used to address maintenance and safety needs, finance capital improvements, and acquire property.

Also during the work session, the board:

Received an update on math instruction for the 2024-25 school year.

Reviewed 10 th and 11 th graders’ scores on the fall PSAT. Average PSAT scores for 11 th graders increased this year in both math and reading and writing. The average scores of 10 th graders were up in reading and writing, and remained the same in math.

