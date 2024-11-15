Rangers Overwhelm WTW in Playoff Opener

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

FRISCO — Karece Hoyt threw four touchdown passes to lead Frisco Lone Star to a dominating 59-7 win over W.T. White in a Division I bi-district playoff game on Thursday at the Ford Center at The Star.

The Lone Star defense suffocated WTW in the trenches, applying consistent quarterback pressure that led to three interceptions, two of which were returned for scores.

“Lone Star is a well-coached team,” said WTW head coach Kenchee Ross. “On both sides of the ball, their lineman played exceptional.”

The Longhorns faced an early 17-0 deficit and could not gain any momentum after falling behind.

Davian Groce returned the opening kickoff 37 yards, then scored on a 45-yard touchdown run. After forcing a three-and-out, the Rangers capitalized on a short punt and went up 14-0 when Hoyt hit Groce from 34 yards out with 9:45 left in the opening quarter.

“We knew how explosive Lone Star’s offense was,” said Ross, who finished his third season at the helm for WTW. “To get behind that much early in the game was the last thing we anticipated and even though we moved the ball, the turnovers made it hard to come back.”

The Longhorns (7-4) sustained a 75-yard drive midway through the second quarter and cut the lead to 24-7 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Paredez to Lovell Neal.

“We were able to move the ball tonight,” Ross said. “The score doesn’t indicate so much but without the turnovers, the out outcome of this game would have been different.”

Paredez threw for 138 yards while Neal caught four passes for 41 yards and the touchdown. Ambrose Carter caught six passes for 57 yards to lead all Longhorn receivers.

The Rangers (10-1), who eliminated the Longhorns in the opening round for the second consecutive season, went up 31-7 when Hoyt threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to Ryder Mix. Santonio Martin’s 58-yard pick-six put Lone Star up 38-7 shortly before halftime.

“We’ve got several skill position players returning next year,” Ross said. “Although we aren’t satisfied losing in the first round of the playoffs, W.T. White football has turned the corner, and we look forward to another successful season and more wins next fall.”