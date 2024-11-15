UP City Council to Consider More E-Bike Regs

University Park’s City Council will consider an ordinance that would limit electric bike usage to licensed drivers, require e-bike operators to obtain permits, and impose other safety restrictions on e-bikes during its Nov. 19 meeting at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 3800 University Blvd.

Similar restrictions have already been approved by Highland Park’s Town Council and will go into effect in the town on Jan. 1.

University Park passed an ordinance in July 2023 prohibiting the operation of e-bikes on sidewalks, requiring the use of helmets for riders under 16, and mandating that e-bikes be operated at a reasonable speed.

At its Nov. 5 meeting, University Park’s City Council directed staff to draft additional regulations. Council member Phillip Philbin said he was proud of how University Park has handled e-bikes, but continued that the city still needs to do more.

“One, our enforcement needs to be stricter. And, two, we want to be consistent with the town of Highland Park and the school district such that there can be uniform enforcement throughout the school district, as well as the town and city,” Philbin said.

If it passes, University Park’s e-bike ordinance would:

Require e-bike operators to have a driver’s license.

Require e-bikes to be equipped with standard safety equipment, including reflectors, a speedometer, and a front and rear braking system.

Raise the requirement that operators wear a helmet from under age 16 to under age 21.

Require operators of e-bikes to obtain and display a permit issued by the city.

Prohibit the operation of e-bikes at speeds greater than 30 miles per hour.

During the University Park City Council’s Nov. 5 meeting, members also:

Voted to install a sound baffling system on the north and east sides of the Williams Park pickleball courts.

Heard from residents of Rosedale Avenue, which was recently changed from a one-way to a two-way street. Residents said they were not notified prior to the change and the extension of parking restrictions on the north side of the street. The residents also expressed safety concerns about two-way traffic. Keegan Littrell, University Park’s director of public works, explained that the changes were made to help traffic flow into and out of Snider Plaza during construction.