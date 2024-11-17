Southwest Plane Struck With Bullet at Love Field Airport

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told People Newspapers today that a bullet reportedly struck the right side of an aircraft just under the flight deck while the Crew was preparing for departure for Indianapolis International Airport, confirming Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal at Dallas Love Field after the incident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the gunfire occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 15 while the Boeing 737-800 was taxiing for takeoff at Dallas Love Field Airport.

The airline’s spokesperson indicated the aircraft returned to the gate, where passengers deplaned, adding, “Southwest accommodated our customers on another flight.”

The plane has been removed from service and law enforcement authorities have been notified, according to the airline.