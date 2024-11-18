Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 11-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LEGGY LARCENIST

PHOTO: Unsplash

The owner of a pair of legs sticking out the window of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe made a run for it when officers approached the vehicle in the 4500 block of Rheims Place at about 4:09 a.m. on Nov. 13. Nothing was missing, but the leggy larcenist had shattered its driver’s side window. While searching for the suspect, officers found two more vehicles with shattered windows, though nothing had apparently been taken from either one.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Tuesday

Officers followed-up on a report of harassment at about 10:27 a.m. The offense occurred in cyberspace, but was reported on University Boulevard.

A brazen burglar stole a Dell XPS 15 Laptop, a passport, and a backpack at about 3:11 p.m. from a Mercedes-Benz in Snider Plaza.

A pedaling pilferer stole an Ancheer electric bike on Lovers Lane at about 6:33 p.m.

Officers responded to a call regarding a family disturbance and issued a citation for misdemeanor family violence at about 11:25 p.m. at an unspecified location.

13 Wednesday

A woman was arrested on a warrant in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane at about 7:01 a.m.

Reported at 11:22 p.m.: A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash involving her 2015 BMW on Stanhope Drive.

14 Thursday

The owner of a 2021 Acura ILX was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to Parkland at about 2:37 a.m. on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

A reckless roadster damaged a 1982 Ford at about 7:05 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windsor Parkway, then drove off without leaving information.

Reported at 3:07 p.m. on Villanova Drive: A man received a threatening phone call.

Reported at 3:43 p.m.: A mischief maker in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue had been making silent or abusive 911 calls. She was arrested on Nov. 15 for making a false police report.

Officers made a traffic stop and arrested a man on a warrant at about 10:06 p.m. on Greenbrier Drive.

15 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A man driving a 2024 Ford was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Lomo Alto Drive at about 2:12 a.m.

A man was arrested for public intoxication on Fondren Drive at about 2:44 a.m.

16 Saturday

Officers made a criminal trespass arrest at about 1:05 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Officers responded to a disturbance and arrested a 17-year-old for assault involving family violence on Grassmere Lane at about 2 a.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Tuesday

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 8:38 p.m. in the 3600 block of Armstrong Parkway.

13 Wednesday

Reported at 8 a.m.: A large commercial truck got stuck trying to make a turn in the 4500 block of Belfort Place and damaged a sprinkler head.

15 Friday

A sneaky thief entered an unlocked 2023 BMW X7 in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue before 8 a.m. and rifled through it, but did not appear to have taken anything.

A careless driver left dents and scratches on a 2021 Lexus LS 500 in the parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 2:25 p.m.,but did not leave information.

A woman was arrested for running a stop sign, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and driving without a valid license at about 10:42 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

16 Saturday

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 1:53 p.m.: A thief used 370,284 air miles stolen from the American Airlines Frequent Flyer account of a resident of the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue to take off in a rental car from “CarTrawler.”

A man was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member at about 11:23 a.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A man was arrested on a warrant at about 2:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Preston Road.