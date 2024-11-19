Bakers, Pastry Chefs Decorate for a Cause

The Gingerbread Stroll, presented by Allie Beth Allman & Associates, will host its 14th annual event this holiday season with its exhibition and silent auction of gingerbread houses created by some of Dallas’ top pastry chefs and bakeries.

On display at participating Highland Park Village retailers, attendees can stroll between shops to view and bid on the decorated gingerbread houses through Nov. 30.

The proceeds of the holiday event benefits Community Partners of Dallas.

“We are so excited to carry on this annual tradition. Many thanks to Highland Park Village, our many retail partners, our wonderful sponsors, and of course the talented chefs who create our magical gingerbread houses for making it possible,” remarked founder Christine McKenny. “And we are so thrilled to announce that this year’s stroll will once again benefit Community Partners of Dallas and the children they serve.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again be the beneficiary of The Gingerbread Stroll,” said Joanna Clarke, president and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas. “This event has become a beloved holiday tradition, and we’re so excited to be part of it again this year. The Gingerbread Stroll brings the community together in such a meaningful way, and we are deeply grateful for the support. The funds raised will go a long way in helping us provide critical resources for the children we serve, making it possible for us to continue meeting the growing needs of abused and neglected children in Dallas County during the holiday season and beyond.”

Each year, a charity is selected as the beneficiary of 100 percent of the proceeds. Since its inception, the Stroll has raised more than $265,000.