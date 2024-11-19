Coastal Getaways, Treetop Hideaways, Snowcapped Landscapes

Photo: JSX

Shifts in vacation destinations aren’t unusual among Dallas’ jet-setting crowd, with Aspen maintaining its top spot for chionophiles escaping the Texas heat.

Vacation home sales in Whitefish and Vail have also risen, according to Compass real estate professional Chad Schulin.

And with JSX’s non-stop public charter service including destinations to Taos, Destin, Orange County, and Cabo, who wouldn’t welcome private boarding for a fraction of the cost of a private plane?

If 18 holes of morning golf and an afternoon dip in a pool are your thing, Pelican Hill Resort’s 36-hole championship golf course and coliseum pool in Newport Beach offer a coastal backdrop in an idyllic SoCal destination.

If relaxing in a remote location is more your cup of tea, sip one alongside Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit in a peaceful treetop retreat at the One&Only Mandarina, set amidst a coastal rainforest — the Shangri-La’s canopy of Higuera trees enveloping the secluded spa area, which includes a mud grotto, cold plunge pools, steam, and sauna set among the natural volcanic rock.

With subscription-based vacation clubs such as Inspirato offering members a curated portfolio of luxury vacation homes and resorts that span the globe, travelers can explore Florence, Italy from their historic villa or sip an adult beverage in an Adirondack chair from their Nantucket seaside cottage.

If a day of alpine skiing followed by apres-ski at Aspen’s Little Nell is more your speed, a co-ownership in a 5,000 square foot Aspen retreat could be your happy place.

Not ready to commit to second home ownership? Pacaso offers a 12-month trial of the turnkey vacation option.