Guyer Prevails Against Low-Scoring HP

Continuing an up-and-down start to the girls basketball season against elite competition, Highland Park fell to Denton Guyer in its home opener on Monday.

The 49-33 defeat extended HP’s losing streak to four games, with the Lady Scots (5-7) failing to reach 35 points in any of those contests.

Over the weekend, HP won its first two games at the Allen Hoopfest tournament, defeating Lubbock Coronado and Princeton, before dropping matchups in the winner’s bracket against South Grand Prairie, Sachse, and Allen. Kate Danner and Cate Young earned all-tournament team honors.

Next up, the Lady Scots will host Lake Highlands on Friday before traveling to face Mansfield Legacy on Nov. 25.